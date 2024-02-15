Taking on a tenancy can release you from the responsibilities and expenses that property owners have in maintaining their homes. In a rented property, you’re not facing an anxious wait to sell the house when you fancy a change of address.
However, should you be considering that big step towards home ownership, a tenancy will give you ample time to check out what properties are available and save for the all-important down payment.
Here are some of the most expensive family houses available for rent in north Derbyshire, courtesy of Zoopla.
1. Rental homes
Houses in Palterton, Pilsley and Brampton, pictured clockwise from top, are up for rent. Photo: Zoopla
2. Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield
This charming stone-built cottage is available for a short let. There are three good sized bedrooms and a large garden. Photo: Zoopla
3. Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield
The large kitchen has a wood burning stove and range style oven. The cottage at Matlock Road, Walton, is available to rent at £1,100 per calendar month. Call Wilson estate agents on 01246 920968. Photo: Zoopla
4. St Chads Way, Newbold, Chesterfield
This well presented family home in a cul de sac will be available for rent from March 1 with a 12-month tenancy required. There are four bedrooms, three of which are doubles with inbuilt wardrobes and the master bedroom has an ensuite shower room. Photo: Zoopla