Taking on a tenancy can release you from the responsibilities and expenses that property owners have in maintaining their homes. In a rented property, you’re not facing an anxious wait to sell the house when you fancy a change of address.

However, should you be considering that big step towards home ownership, a tenancy will give you ample time to check out what properties are available and save for the all-important down payment.

Here are some of the most expensive family houses available for rent in north Derbyshire, courtesy of Zoopla.

Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield This charming stone-built cottage is available for a short let. There are three good sized bedrooms and a large garden.

Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield The large kitchen has a wood burning stove and range style oven. The cottage at Matlock Road, Walton, is available to rent at £1,100 per calendar month.

St Chads Way, Newbold, Chesterfield This well presented family home in a cul de sac will be available for rent from March 1 with a 12-month tenancy required. There are four bedrooms, three of which are doubles with inbuilt wardrobes and the master bedroom has an ensuite shower room.