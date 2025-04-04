Double win for Rykneld Homes at East Midlands awards ceremony
The annual regional awards ceremony, now in its ninth year, is renowned for recognising and celebrating professionalism, excellence, and innovation within the housing and construction community.
The team faced strong competition with a 40% increase of submissions compared to last year.
The Community Involvement Team’s delivery of a Duke of Edinburgh scheme saw Rykneld named winners of the Best use of an EEM Charitable Donation Award for the second year running.
And Rykneld’s partnership working with Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd won the Refurbishment Project of the Year Award.
Judges were impressed with the delivery of the £21m retrofit decarbonisation project, which has seen improvement works to over 640 properties.
Rykneld Homes was also named runner up in the Sustainability category.
Entries were judged by an expert panel with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the housing and construction industry.
Heather Summers, Head of Neighbourhoods at Rykneld Homes, said: “Our Community Involvement Team offer something completely unique through the Duke of Edinburgh Award and have made a real difference to the lives of the young people they are working with and their wider communities.
“They thoroughly deserve to have their efforts recognised.”
Helen Brown, Head of Regeneration and Redevelopment added: “Our work with SBS has produced real results and is improving the homes of our customers - something we are committed to doing.
“We’ve won several awards for our work with SBS, it’s great to be recognised again.”
EEM is a not-for-profit procurement consortium set up to drive cost and efficiency savings in the public sector. Since 2010, EEM and its members have worked together to deliver comprehensive yet simplified procurement solutions, which offer a wide range of compliant, competitive and high-quality products and services.
Fundraising on the night raised £30,000 for EEM’s chosen charities, the Ben Kinsella Trust and Heartsafe Bleed Kits.