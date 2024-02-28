‘Double benefit’ as solar panels and external insulation installed at 26 Rykneld Homes properties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Solar panels and external wall insulation are being added to 26 homes as part of Rykneld Homes’ continuing commitment to improving customer homes.

Works are being carried out on Shirland properties managed by Rykneld Homes in Byron Street and Burnside Avenue after successful funding bids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The energy-saving measures are being funded with the help of two separate schemes - with the aim of providing warmer winters and lower energy bills for families living in the homes.

Rykneld Homes are managing the installation of solar panels and external insulation

Niall Clark, Director of Property Services and Development at Rykneld Homes, said: “Improving the homes our customers live in is a priority for us.

“The work we are carrying out here in Shirland means that our customers will benefit from not only solar power, but also external wall insulation.

“Both projects being carried out at the same time results in efficiencies for us and it minimises disruption for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feedback we have had from customers so far has been really positive, we are looking forward to making further progress on this and other schemes that will make our properties the best homes they can be.”

Homes in Shirland will benefit from the work

Rykneld customer Derek Smith has lived in his Byron Street home with wife Cath and their family for more than 40 years.

He said: “When we moved in we had nothing but a coal fire to heat the whole house - it’s mad to think we’re now having solar panels fitted.

“Over the years things have come on a bit, we’ve had central heating installed, double glazed windows put in, insulation and the roof done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re happy with anything that will improve the house, make it a bit warmer and get the bills a bit cheaper - we’ve noticed a difference already.”

The external wall insulation works are part of a wider Rykneld Homes project that will ultimately see 640 homes retrofitted with external wall insulation. The insulation will reduce the amount of heat escaping homes, leading to a reduction in energy use.

This work is being funded through Rykneld investment and government grants from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund which was set up to enhance the energy efficiency of socially rented homes.

The solar energy project will see eight panels per home fitted to the 26 homes thanks to funding secured by North East Derbyshire District Council from the East Midlands Mayoral Combined Authority and managed by Rykneld.