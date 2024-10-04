Dot’s seamless relocation to Derbyshire highlights Peveril Homes’ Commitment to Excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dot and Sid recently embarked on a significant relocation journey due to a job change, and their experience with Peveril Homes in Derbyshire has been nothing short of exceptional.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1985, and part of the B&K group, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructingnew housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their perfect home.

After an exhaustive search and considerable patience, Dot and her family found themselves repeatedly drawn back to Peveril Homes, a name they had trusted from previous experiences. Despite initial challenges finding the right property, a timely email from Peveril rekindled their hopes and led them to their ideal home in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This email felt like a sign,” Dot remarked. After over a year of searching, Peveril Homes’ message led them back to the company and to the home that perfectly suited their needs. With over a decade of positive experience with Peveril, Dot was confident in the company's ability to deliver superior quality, outstanding aftercare, and fairness.

Sid the dog

Layla, the family’s primary contact throughout the process, was instrumental in making their relocation to Derbyshire smooth and manageable. Dot praised Layla for her intuitive support, knowing exactly when to offer help and when to allow space for decision-making. "Layla and the team were always available to answer any questions, no matter how small," Dot noted.

Hazel from the Head Office also played a crucial role by locating essential documents during a busy exchange period, helping to ease Dot’s stress and ensure a seamless transition.

Dot, Sid, and their Cavapoo, Ralfie, are now all settled in their new home in Derbyshire, enjoying the 'perfect balance—close-knit yet spacious,' as Dot explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dot’s final recommendation underscores her satisfaction: “If you’re looking for a company with integrity, dedication, and a genuine commitment to customer satisfaction, Peveril Homes is the answer. We are incredibly happy with our new home in Derbyshire and highly recommend them to anyone.”