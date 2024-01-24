Dog walk brings residents together at Rolleston Manor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group, led by sales advisor Simeon Jarvis, walked through the public open spaces on the development, which is nearing completion, then made their way through neighbouring woodland and into the village before returning to the site.

Bellway provided bowls of water for the four-legged friends and hired local dog food supplier Raw Essentials to deliver a selection of canine treats including chicken feet and pigs’ ears.

Lisa Morris, Sales Manager at Bellway West Midlands, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for residents to take time out to get to know more about neighbours they might normally just wave at as they pass in the street or go about their busy daily lives.

Bellway’s Simeon Jarvis takes on Old English Sheepdog Dexter in a race

“We got the dog owners to meet outside the sales office at 11.15am, so that everyone had the same starting point and could be introduced to each other before they set off. Our sales advisor Simeon welcomed the chance to get out of the office and to lead the group on a walk through the green spaces on the development into the neighbouring woods, which are right on the doorstep, and then into the centre of this lovely village.

“It was a leisurely stroll and everyone got on famously and chatted away along the route. At one point, Simeon took on Dexter, the Old English Sheepdog, in a race and came off very much second best!

“When the group got back to the sales office, the dogs were happy to see the water bowls and tasty treats on offer, while the humans agreed that it was good to stretch their legs, get some fresh air and get to know each other better.”

The final homes at Rolleston Manor showcase some of Bellway’s premium house types, with large open-plan living spaces, grand hallways and some featuring additional living and leisure rooms above the double garage. There are four and five-bedroom homes available to reserve, with prices starting at £499,995.