Dog poisoning warning for Derbyshire gardeners from top canine safety expert

As autumn approaches, many people are thinking about what bulbs they will plant in time for spring, but Qualified Veterinary Nurse Rachel Bean, is urging dog owners to think of their pets and be aware of potential hazards.

Tulip, crocus and daffodil bulbs can all be toxic to dogs and cause sickness, an upset stomach or even death, so Rachel, who wrote the iPET Network's qualification in Canine First Aid, and travels the country giving live saving demonstrations, is urging people to watch out.

She said: "Seeing the first shoots of spring is always a wonderful thing, but many people do not realise that popular bulbs can cause serious harm to our dogs.

Rachel Bean with her dogs Chilli and Wisp.

"The toxins in bulbs are more concentrated than in the final plant and flower, so it's important to watch out if your dog is showing an interest in the bulbs you are planting out.

"If your dog loves to dig, consider bulbs other than daffodil, crocus and tulip, and for any dog make sure to store bulbs out of harm's way in the home.

"If you think that your dog may have eaten a bulb, try and work out what kind of bulb, and get them to the vets as quickly as you can."

Though an essential part of a spring garden display, daffodil poisoning can result in serious heart problems and issues with breathing and swallowing.

Symptoms also include inflammation and burn-like marks on your dog's body.

Rachel added: "If you have any concerns at all it is always the best thing to get your dog to a vet immediately."