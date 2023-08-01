Dog grooming salon bid among latest applications to north Derbyshire planning authorities

Planning applications in north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock/Volker Kreinacke)

179 Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey flat roofed rear extension to create kitchen/dining living areas with bedroom and ensuite over.

10 Church Street North, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Replace four windows with single glazed timber sash style windows.

41 Cobnar Drive, Newbold: Discharge of conditions regarding land contamination, land levels, storage of plant and materials and surface water in relation to the erection of a two bedroom detached dwelling.

18 Brooklyn Drive, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Alterations to frontage levels to form driveway.

Land to rear of 18 Spruce Close, Chesterfield: Change of use of land to be incorporated as garden to properties.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Site of former Newbold Community School, Newbold Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of validation report in connection with erection of 55 houses, access, landscaping and associated works. Discharge of planning conditions.

Land to west of Inkersall Road, Staveley: Non-material amendment to approved planning layout in relation to application for 400 dwellings, public open space and associated infrastructure. Accepted as non-material amendment.Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding roof slate in relation to an application for listed building consent for the alteration and conversion of existing outbuilding to create a new ancillary function room associated with the use of Dunston Hall as a holiday let and wedding venue. Discharge of planning conditions.

52 Lindale Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Detached outbuilding. Conditional permission.

Barrow Hill Primary School, Station Road, Barrow Hill: Work to floors, walls, roof for ventilation and door heads. Conditional permission.Land to north of Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Erection of apartment block (eight units) with parking, amenity areas and landscaping. Conditional permission.

Pine Bank Day Centre, 9 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions regarding window/door schedule, schedule of external materials, waste arrangements, cycle storage, biodiversity compliance and electric vehicle charging point in relation to an application for change of use from day centre to residential home for adults with learning disabilities, including the removal and incorporation of external windows and doors, provision of access steps to south elevation and render. Discharge of planning conditions.

Winding Wheel, 13 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for replacement of five timber windows on the side and rear elevations of the building. Re-decoration of external structural steelwork, external doors including roller shutter doors and louvres (changing the colour from red to black) and timber windows (to remain white) on the side and rear elevations. Conditional permission.

Adjacent 929 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding materials in relation to application for the demolition of one existing house and outbuildings and construction of 33 houses with access, parking and gardens. Refused.

240 Handley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and raised patio area with storage room below. Conditional permission.

Park Hall Farm, Walton Back Lane, Walton: Renovation and conversion of part of Grade II listed barn to create two dwellings with landscaping work. Conditonal permission.

Land at Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Erection of electric vehicle charging station with ancillary uses including retail and food and drink with associated electrical infrastructure, parking and landscaping. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

2 Edinburgh Court, Wingerworth: Change of use from retail shop to dog grooming salon.

Huntingdon, Brackenfield Lane, Wessington: Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two semi detached dwellings and one detached two storey dwelling.

Shirland Church Hall, Main Street, Shirland: Convert old school house with proposed two storey side extension with balconies, new roof windows and blocking off one existing driveway entrance.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

124 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Construction of two dwellings. Conditionally approved.

Land south west of Holmgate Community Centre, Mill Lane, Holmgate: Change of use of land for glamping site (including six pitches for touring caravans). Conditionally approved.