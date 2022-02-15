Dive in for a look at this £995,000 five-bedroom 17th century house with outdoor swimming pool in Hope Valley countryside

Grindsbrook Booth at Edale is a 17th century Grade II listed property which is now on the market for £995,000.

A beautiful five-bedroom 17th century house nestling in a secluded location in the Hope Valley has its own outdoor swimming pool.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 3:51 pm

Surrounded by stunning landscape including Kinder Scout, The Great Ridge and the start of the Pennine Wa y , the Grade II listed property Grindsbrook Booth is on the market for £999,950.

The property website Zoopla describes this as “a rare opportunity to purchase this former parsonage on the outskirts of the popular village of Edale.”

Among its original features are ceiling beams in the kitchen, two of the reception rooms and one of the bedrooms.

Well maintained gardens include a large lawn and a big seating area.

The property borders woodland with a stream running through it.

Grindsbrook Booth is on the market with Gascoigne Halman at Chapel-en-le-Frith. For more details call 01298 437585.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen has a range of units and space in a chimney alcove for a range cooker.

2. Reception room

A fireplace with ornate tiling to either side and wooden surround is a focal point of this reception room.

3. Dining room

A cosy room in which to enjoy family meal times or views of the lovely gardens.

4. Bedroom

There are five bedrooms in this 17th century property, with the master having an ensuite.

