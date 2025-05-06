Discover family homes available at Derbyshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters in Derbyshire who are seeking a spacious family home to explore the various options available at its Drakelow Park development in Drakelow.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed with family living in mind, the development is well connected to a range of amenities, including highly regarded schools. Drakelow Park offers a mix of three, four, and five bedroom homes, catering to families of all sizes.

Among the options available at the development on Marley Way is the four bedroom Exeter style home, which offers home buyers a spacious, free-flowing layout that provides both functionality and flexibility for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter homes feature a bright, bay-fronted lounge, a convenient utility room, and an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors that open onto the garden, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.

The kitchen in a show home at Drakelow Park

Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from a private en suite, accompanied by three additional double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

On selected Exeter homes available at Drakelow Park, David Wilson Homes is offering support through its Part Exchange scheme. This allows homeowners to bypass the stress of the traditional selling process, with the homebuilder acting as their guaranteed buyer.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The Exeter style home at Drakelow Park is an excellent choice for families seeking space, comfort, and modern living in a thriving community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the opportunity to secure the property under our useful Part Exchange scheme, property buyers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free transition into their brand-new home.

A typical street scene featuring the Exeter style home

“We would like to encourage anyone interested in making a quick and easy move to visit the development, chat to our experienced Sales Advisers and take advantage of our latest offers and moving schemes.”

Ideally situated in the charming village of Drakelow, the development offers residents an array of amenities on their doorstep, while the popular towns of Burton, Lichfield, and Tamworth are just a short drive away, making it convenient for commuters.

For more information on Drakelow Park, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of properties available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.