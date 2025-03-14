Developer's bid to build 17 bungalows in north Derbyshire gathers pace

Specific details of plans to build 17 new bungalows between Chesterfield and Clay Cross have been sent to a council for approval.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reserved matters application relating to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the proposed development on a field at the rear of 263 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth has been submitted by Stancliffe Homes to North East Derbyshire District Council.

Drawings show five styles of low-level bungalows which are designed for over-55s to live in. Fourteen of the properties will have three bedrooms and three of them will have two bedrooms. Solar PV panels will be installed on designated roofs to maximise energy generation and all of the homes will have air source heat pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separate bungalows to the north are forward facing to create an active street scene and will offer pleasant views across the open space. Homes on the eastern edge are in a terraced block and are served by a private drive. Homes to the west of the site are set at angles to each other to create interest.

Design for bungalows proposed for northern edge of the site at the rear of 263 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth.

The homes will have two parking spaces apiece. A small number of properties will have parking spaces at the front which will be in small clusters away from key views. Side parking arrangements are also provided to limit the impact that cars will have on the views of open spaces.

Each of the bungalows will have a private garden. Trees will enhance the properties’ frontages where space permits, supplemented with shrubs and new hedgerows. Existing trees and boundary planting will be retained.

A new access for vehicles leading off Derby Road will be created.

It is anticipated that the housing development will take a year to complete.

Outline planning approval for the scheme was granted at appeal in July 2023.