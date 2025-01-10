Developer invites house hunters to instant part exchange events in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to its Instant Part Exchange events running across its Derbyshire developments on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events will be held at Barratt Homes’ The Spires development and David Wilson Homes’ Bluebell Meadows development in Chesterfield.

Open to visitors with no appointment necessary, the events present an opportunity for home buyers to explore Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments and discover how they can secure a seamless move with the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to aid second steppers, the Part Exchange scheme streamlines the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.

A typical living room in a property at The Spires

Throughout the events, Part Exchange Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, Jenna Hardy, will be on-hand to answer any questions prospective buyers may have.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “These events are tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our homes and discovering the fantastic deals available at our developments.

“Our expert Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout each event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the upcoming events and current developments, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.

Alternatively, explore the range of properties available across the county by visiting the websites at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire or David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.