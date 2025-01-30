Developer announces final homes and showhomes for sale at Mickleover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New-build developer Bloor Homes has announced that the final 10 homes are available for sale at its Bramble Gate development in Mickleover.

The developer has a mix of three and four-bedroom homes across five different house styles remaining at Bramble Gate, and the good news is that they include the showhomes, which come with a variety of additional fittings saving people both time and money when they move in.

Angie Prince, Sales Director for Bloor Homes’ Midlands region, explains: “Whenever the showhomes are released for sale towards the end of a development we have a flurry of interest as the showhomes can come with furniture and some of the major fixtures, such as hard flooring, carpets and curtains included.

“When buying a new home these are usually an additional investment and take time to choose and fit, but they are already part of the showhomes, which means they really are ready to move into – just add furniture! And the light fittings and décor, all chosen by our professional interior design partners are included too.”

Three-bed showhome with furniture included now available in final homes for sale at Bramble Gate.

The three-bedroom Makenzie showhome features spacious living across three floors, including two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor and a ‘master suite’ across the whole of the top floor, as well as generous living space on the ground floor. This showhome comes with furniture and fittings included.

The four-bedroom Langley is a family home designed for modern living with a study included, alongside the large kitchen / diner with family area and separate lounge and cloakroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom with en suite, and a good-sized family bathroom. This showhome comes with all fixtures and fittings included.

Angie adds: “Our final ten homes are a mix of five different house styles so there is still plenty of choice for anyone wishing to join a ready-made community in Mickleover. Alongside the showhomes for sale we have homes that are either in a prime location on the site, are ready to move into, or have had an upgrade in the specification to choose from. And we are helping people with their next move by offering our Assisted Move scheme or £6,000 cashback on selected plots.”

The four-bedroom homes are also ideal for second steppers wishing to avoid the stamp duty hike next Spring and as the homes are already built, they can move in well before the deadline.