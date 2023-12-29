Detached four-bedroom bungalow in Peak District with expansion plans drawn up
Copperfield stands on a commanding corner plot on Back Lane, Hathersage and is within walking distance of the centre of the village.
On the market for £750,000, the property’s accommodation includes a dining kitchen, a lounge,a family bathroom and an ensuite serving the master bedroom.
A development plan/package has been prepared by architects but is subject to planning. The proposal includes an additional two-bedroomed annexe with potential for additional family living, leisure or rental space.
Gardens at the side and rear of the bungalow are mainly laid to lawn. There are mature shrubs and trees.
Copperfield is listed for sale on Zoopla and is marketed by Blenheim Park Estates. For further information, call 01144 888507.