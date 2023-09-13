Watch more videos on Shots!

The traditional stone buildings, known as Low Barn and Two Thornfields, are a few miles apart in Bamford and accessed via Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester.

Low Barn, which has a guide price of £350,000, extends to approximately two acres and Two Thornfields, with a guide price of £275,000 is set in 1.07 acres.

Both barns are currently owned by Severn Trent and are sold with vacant possession. They were previously used for the housing of livestock and fodder.

Henry King, in the Midlands rural agency team at Savills and who is handling the sale, says: “These secluded rural gems are nestled off the beaten track, surrounded by acres of undulating, serene countryside and just a stone’s throw from Ladybower Reservoir.

“Two Thornfields presents ample opportunity for transformation, while Low Barn would lend itself well to extension of the existing structure or an entire rebuild, subject to the relevant planning consents being obtained. Both barns offer endless possibilities to craft phenomenal homes amongst an idyllic backdrop, yet within easy reach of two of the north’s major cities: Manchester and Sheffield. We expect their availability in such a captivating yet convenient location will capture the imagination of many interested buyers.”

Tesni Thacker, property disposals manager at Severn Trent, said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer these properties to the market. Situated in a peaceful, rural yet well connected location, both barns offer significant opportunity to be brought back to active use and their proximity to two of the north’s key cities makes this a unique and appealing development location.”