Kings Newton Hall on Main Street, Melbourne is located on the edge of the market town. The three-storey property is accessed through a fine pair of wrought iron gates, made in the Bakewell style. Beautiful stonework, with quoins and stone mullion windows with hood moulds above are displayed on the outside of the house. Internally, the rooms are of grand proportions, there are splendid marble mantelpieces, stone arched door cases, ornate moulded ceilings and fine oak joinery.
Derbyshire's grand 16th century house - visited by King Charles II - is third most viewed property in UK on Rightmove

By Gay Bolton
Published 10th May 2024, 11:53 BST
An impressive Grade II listed period house in Derbyshire – believed to have been visited by King Charles II – has attracted huge interest from property hunters.

Kings Newton Hall, on the edge of Melbourne, was the third most viewed home in the whole of the UK on Rightmove during April.

The nine-bedroom house is being marketed by property consultancy Fisher German with a guide price of £1,000,000.

Kings Newton Hall was once sold to the aristocratic Coke family, headed by the Earl of Leicester.

Alasdair Dunne, head of residential and rural agency at Fisher German, said: “It isn’t very often that a property like this comes along, so it is no surprise that it has caught the eye of those on Rightmove.

“Kings Newton Hall is a very impressive Grade II-listed hall dating from the 16th century. It was heavily restored in 1900 and updated in 1980, but is still in possession of many wonderful period features.

“Whilst it is a property requiring refurbishment works, the renovation programme would be focused around the steady restoration of period features and celebrating the grandly proportioned rooms and beautiful architecture.

“There is a wonderful central reception hall and staircase designed for making a grand entrance, and the property stands in delightful mature gardens with formal areas and woodland paths.”

More about the property can be found at www.fishergerman.co.uk

The large and bright breakfast kitchen and exceptional butlers pantry is fitted with an extensive range of fitted cabinetry.

1. Relaxed mealtimes

The large and bright breakfast kitchen and exceptional butlers pantry is fitted with an extensive range of fitted cabinetry.

The formal dining room has a fine moulded ceiling and a fireplace with marble surround.

2. Fine dining

The formal dining room has a fine moulded ceiling and a fireplace with marble surround.

A billiard room has an oak window seat.

3. On cue

A billiard room has an oak window seat.

The impressive entrance hall has a stone fireplace.

4. Warm welcome

The impressive entrance hall has a stone fireplace.

