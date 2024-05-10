Kings Newton Hall, on the edge of Melbourne, was the third most viewed home in the whole of the UK on Rightmove during April.

The nine-bedroom house is being marketed by property consultancy Fisher German with a guide price of £1,000,000.

Kings Newton Hall was once sold to the aristocratic Coke family, headed by the Earl of Leicester.

Alasdair Dunne, head of residential and rural agency at Fisher German, said: “It isn’t very often that a property like this comes along, so it is no surprise that it has caught the eye of those on Rightmove.

“Kings Newton Hall is a very impressive Grade II-listed hall dating from the 16th century. It was heavily restored in 1900 and updated in 1980, but is still in possession of many wonderful period features.

“Whilst it is a property requiring refurbishment works, the renovation programme would be focused around the steady restoration of period features and celebrating the grandly proportioned rooms and beautiful architecture.

“There is a wonderful central reception hall and staircase designed for making a grand entrance, and the property stands in delightful mature gardens with formal areas and woodland paths.”

1 . Relaxed mealtimes The large and bright breakfast kitchen and exceptional butlers pantry is fitted with an extensive range of fitted cabinetry. Photo: Fisher German Photo Sales

2 . Fine dining The formal dining room has a fine moulded ceiling and a fireplace with marble surround. Photo: Fisher German Photo Sales

3 . On cue A billiard room has an oak window seat. Photo: Fisher German Photo Sales