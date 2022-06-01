A regal inspired a village-wide scarecrow trail is taking place in Calow to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Derbyshire villagers take royal inspiration to create scarecrow trail

A regal inspired village-wide scarecrow trail is taking place in Calow to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

By Julia Rodgerson
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 2:51 pm

The creations all will be officially unveiled on Thursday, June 2 with a range royal themed scarecrows gracing driveways and buildings to look out for over the bank holiday.

The community event has been organised by residents Nick Amiss, Lyn Buxton, Naomi Thornley, Steve Foster and Donna Louise.

Look out for Her Majesty perched in this very regal setting, created by Anita Bestwick.

Lisa Revill's beautiful Queen scarecrow comes complete with a corgi!

The Queen has arrived on Allpits Road! Deborah Ann Griffiths created this impressive scarecrow.

With the Queen out and about around Calow Naomi Thornley thought she needed a Grenadier Guard! She made this scarecrow with her daughter Lucy.

