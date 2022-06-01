Derbyshire villagers take royal inspiration to create scarecrow trail

The creations all will be officially unveiled on Thursday, June 2 with a range royal themed scarecrows gracing driveways and buildings to look out for over the bank holiday.
The community event has been organised by residents Nick Amiss, Lyn Buxton, Naomi Thornley, Steve Foster and Donna Louise.
1. Jubilee Scarecrow Trail
Look out for Her Majesty perched in this very regal setting, created by Anita Bestwick.
Photo: submit
2. Jubilee Scarecrow Trail
Lisa Revill's beautiful Queen scarecrow comes complete with a corgi!
Photo: submit
3. Jubilee Scarecrow Trail
The Queen has arrived on Allpits Road! Deborah Ann Griffiths created this impressive scarecrow.
Photo: submit
4. Jubilee Scarecrow Trail
With the Queen out and about around Calow Naomi Thornley thought she needed a Grenadier Guard! She made this scarecrow with her daughter Lucy.
Photo: submit