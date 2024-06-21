Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:​

7 Newhaven Close, Walton, Chesterfield: Removal of hanging and part broken branch on oak tree and removal of another branch on the same tree.

4 Hillside Drive, Mastin Moor: Two storey rear extension.

52 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Remove lowest 1m of ivy from main stem of two ash trees and then reinspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will plans for home improvements affect your neighbourhood?

16 Windmill Way, Brimington: Erection of fencing to the rear of the property.

Unit 3B, Seymour Link Road, Woodthorpe, Staveley: Warehouse extension and ancillary offices (two storey) with new external yard, silos, chillers, substation and provision of additional car parking spaces.Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Garages, Miller Avenue, Mastin Moor: Variation of condition regarding the gradient of access road in relation to the construction of 13 dwellings with associated landscaping, a new private highway and associated works – to allow the gradient of the access road to be 1:10. Conditional permission.

12 Orchard View Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Single storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrel Inn, 249 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Retrospective planning for covered veranda to rear terrace area. Conditional permission.Smyths Toys, Wheatbridge Retail Park, Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield: Installation of a fascia sign. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Telecommunications mast 42548, Martins Lane, Old Tupton: Removal of existing 12.5m monopole supporting three antennas and with six equipment cabinets and one meter cabinet. Installation of a 17.5m monopole supporting six antennas, one new 0.3m dish. One 0.3m relocated dish and ancillary equipment. Installation of three equipment cabinets. The development and installation of ancillary equipment.

16 Tennyson Way, Grassmoor: Lawful Development Certificate for new ground floor bedroom to existing dining room area, new shower room to existing utility outhouse and level access to front and rear of the existing dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Church Street, Eckiington: Dormer extension on rear elevation with balcony and roof windows.

1 Freydon Way, Calow: Single storey rear extension and first floor extension with dormer and Juliet balcony.

Sycamore House, Hemming Green, Old Brampton: Erection of oak wood framed carport and bin store with low pitch tiled and hipped roof.

The Vicarage, Main Road, Heath: Pruning of two common lime trees.

20 Meadow Close, Coal Aston: Single storey rear extension.

34 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Pruning of one ash tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land adjacent 62 Gosforth Lane, Dronfield: Erection of a two storey detached dwelling with basement garage.

93 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and proposed two storey side extension with new car parking provision to the front of the property.

42 Market Street, Eckington: Bedroom/sitting area and storage at first floor with ground floor access, together with alterations to window and door on ground floor.

223 B irkinstyle Lane, Stonebroom: Double storey rear extension for the enlargement of existing shop floor and first floor rear extension to create additional bedroom with raised walkway and external staircase and new electrically operated fence to rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Prospect Road, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension plus new window in side elevation.

Tanky Park, Railway Cottages, Holmewood: Two storey side extension.

The Gorse, Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield: Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of a two storey dwelling with detached garage.

63 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Construction of single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hallowes Cottage, 100 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing ground floor rear kitchen extension and conservatory. Erection of a double storey rear extension forming new kitchen at ground level with bathroom at first floor level.

Ivy Cottage, Ashgate Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Demolition of front porch, single storey rear extension with two storey element to provide staircase to the first floor, and new roof lights.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

52 Bowshaw, Dronfield: Single storey one bedroom granny annexe at the rear. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22 Opal Street, Hasland: Two storey and single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Eastwood Grange, Milken Lane, Far Hill, Ashover: Replacement play area, new all-weather sport playing surface with timber sleeper retaining wall and associated fencing. Conditionally approved.