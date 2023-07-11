Ashley Chell, Andrew Hayward and James Kilby all won National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Awards for their high standards in the delivery of new homes at developments in Derbyshire.

Ashley, 34, who works for Ashberry Homes, part of Bellway Group, has been recognised for his work at Amber Rise in Ripley, Derbyshire.

He said: “I joined the company in February 2021 and have won two Pride in the Job awards and it is a huge honour and privilege to be recognised each time for the work I have done.

Three Derbyshire site managers won prestigious NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards this year

“A special mention goes to the talented team I work with. I’ve been very fortunate to work with a great team on site. They are all very attentive to detail and motivate each other to deliver high-quality homes. It’s a privilege to lead a team with a winning work ethic.

“The biggest satisfaction in my role is when customers move into a house we’ve built from the ground up and there’s a real sense of accomplishment and pride amongst the team. Winning a leading industry award on top of this is a bonus.”

Andrew Hayward, 51, who works at Ashberry Homes’ Cherry Meadow development in Hatton, and James Kilby, 38, who oversees construction at Bellway’s Holbrook Park in Chellaston, also won Quality Awards.

Andrew said: “It’s a career highlight to be recognised by the UK’s leading standard-setting body in housebuilding for the way I lead my team at Cherry Meadow – as we’re competing against thousands of site managers to win this accolade. I’d like to thank everyone on site for playing their part our success.”

James said: “Holbrook Park is a new development, so to win this prestigious award is particularly special. Our success in the Pride in the Job awards serves as fantastic motivation for the whole team to continue delivering exceptional new homes here.”

Lee Wilkinson, Construction Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “I’d like to congratulate Ashley, Andrew and James and all their teams for working together to secure these sought-after awards.

“Anyone who has been through the judging process understands how thorough it is and how high the bar is set. Site managers will be the first to tell you that this can only be achieved through a team effort, with everyone who works on the development playing their part in delivering homes of the highest quality.”

