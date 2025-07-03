Derbyshire site manager named Best in the Country for quality

A Senior Site Manager overseeing the construction at David Wilson Homes’ Drakelow Park development in Drakelow has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Craig Ison (43) has won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

Craig Ison, Site Manager at Drakelow Park

With 17 years of committed service at David Wilson Homes, Craig has proudly earned his fourth Pride in the Job Quality Award in his role as Senior Site Manager at Drakelow Park.

Looking back on this achievement, Craig said: “It’s absolutely amazing to have won this award and being recognised among the top 5% of site managers in the country is an unbelievable feeling. We’ve built a strong bond on site, and that team spirit plays a huge role in everything we do. Everyone is conscious of the quality of their work and is always looking for ways to raise standards.

“I’d like to personally thank Dean McAllister, Tim Sharpe, Georgia Hession, and the entire site team – without their day-to-day support, this wouldn’t have been possible. I’m also grateful to our Contracts Manager, Ian Bentley, as well as Darren Langton (Construction Director) and John Reddington (Managing Director), for their support throughout the year, which has been key in helping us achieve this prestigious award.”

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

A typical street scene at Drakelow Park in Drakelow, Derbyshire

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re so proud of Craig for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Drakelow Park and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.