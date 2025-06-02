Plans for new builds have to be passed by councils.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

25 Miriam Avenue, Somersall, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory, construction of new single storey extension to rear, reroofing existing outhouse, full height rendering to brick walls to existing dwelling.

Holbrook Farm, Renishaw Road, Mastin Moor: Erection of a barn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Old Houses, Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Use of premises as a care home for two children.

Dunston Hole Cottage, Dunston Hole Farm, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Erection of a log cabin for dog grooming and storage use.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

81 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: External alterations, creation of cafe on the ground floor and salon/office use above. Conditional permission.

281 Hady Hill, Hady, Chesterfield: Reduce height and spread of one oak tree by approximately 4m due to clay shrinkage subsidence damage at 283 Hady Hill. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

109 Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Lopping of branches at the point at which they grow from the boughs. Conditional permission.

52 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Removal of two ash trees showing extensive ash die back in the crown and both leaning towards the building. Unconditional permission.

Russell House, 16 Gladstone Road, Chesterfield: Crown lift and crown thin one lime tree and one beech tree, reduction of branches/growth to enable a 2m gap from property. Conditional permission.

18 Station Road, Brimington: Oak tree to be reduced in size, lift up four metres and crown reduction. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Longcliff Walk, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Prune one holly tree to give 1m clearance from the greenhouse. Conditional permission.

42B Chester Street, Chesterfield: Re-roofing, replacement windows and re-cladding of front of dwelling. Conditional permission.

1 New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield: Change of use from a six bed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) to eight bed HMO. Conditional permission.

2 Somersall Willows, Chesterfield: Removal of one lime tree infected with canker. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

44 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Two storey side and single storey rear extension.

48 Acorn Ridge, Walton, Chesterfield: Porch and garage extension, with partial garage conversion of form home office/utility.

Cliffhurst, 46 Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Two storey front porch extension, single storey side and rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

41 Gainsborough Road, Dronfield: Front and side wrap around single storey extension including associated internal alterations.

Gooseberry Farm, Holmesfield: Prior approval application for the change of use of agricultural barn to dwelling with associated landscaping works.

Shirland Golf Club, Pit Lane, Shirland: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed on-site wooden lodge to house a golf simulator.

6 Parkside Shopping Centre, Killamarsh: Advertisement consent for two externally illuminated fascia signs and one internally projecting sign. Installation of extraction and ventilation equipment to rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morton Primary School, Main Road, Morton: Erection of a single classroom modular building with integrated toilets and small group room and includes regrading of existing tarmac playground around the development.

The Cottage, 2 School Hill, Cutthorpe: Demolition of existing side lean-to extension, alterations to existing side porch to provide new porch, erection of single storey rear extension.

Oakside, Derby Road, New Tupton: Increase the height of front boundary wall.

35 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Front porch, two storey side and single storey rear extension.

24 High Street, Apperknowle: Driveway and dropped kerb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Colliers Way, Clay Cross: First floor extension and internal alterations.

1 Well Lane, Higham, Alfreton: Prune one sycamore tree.

204 Birkinstyle Lane, Stonebroom: Construction of a dropped kerb and driveway.

Bridge Street Centre, Bridge Street, Pilsley: Change of use of Methodist Chapel to building in use to provide for model car racing, room hire and dog grooming salon including provision of additional floor above room for hire.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land to the east of 9 Buckingham Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune one lime tree and one silver birch tree. Conditionally approved.

76 Central Drive, Wingerworth: Side extensions. Conditionally approved.

22 Hallowes Drive, Dronfield: Two storey side extension and rear single storey extension. Conditionally approved.

5 Heather Close, Calow: Retrospective application for garage. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

115 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Extension to front of building and raise eaves to provide additional storage. Conditionally approved.

Land to the north and north west of The Homestead, Dark Lane, Calow: Approval of Reserved Matters (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) in pursuant to outline planning permission for 35 dwellings. Conditionally approved.

Northedge Grange, Northedge Lane, Northedge, Tupton: Erection of pig barn and tractor store. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

4 Tower Crescent, Bolsover: Branches lifting and crown reduction and thinning by 20%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Single storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

20 Smithson Avenue, Bolsover: Remove deadwood from one tree and prune by 20%.

Land adjacent to the north-west side of 19 Main Street, South Normanton: Approval of matters reserved by outline planning permission relating to the scale, appearance and landscaping for a single dwelling and discharge of condition regarding contamination.

Land to the east of Apollo Inn, High Street, Bolsover: Erection of three commercial units, three flats with one bedroom each, two cottages with two bedrooms each and four bungalows with one bedroom each plus associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swallow Barn, Rowthorne Lane, Rowthorne: Retention of remodelling of an existing newbuild garage, to form temporary living accommodation for a family member.

15 Pennine Close, Tibshelf: Single storey extension to side/rear.

Bolsover Market, Cotton Street, Bolsover: Non-illuminated banners to be attached to lighting columns on Town End, Market Place, Castle Street and Station Road, Bolsover.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Annexe, Whitton Lodge, Chesterfield Road, Hardstoft: Lawful Development Certificate for existing occupation of Whitton Lodge Annexe and associated garden and parking areas as an independent permanent dwelling. Certified lawful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stables opposite 87 Hollin Hill Road, Clowne: Site gates, hardstanding, floodlights, CCTV, grooming shelter and shepherds hut ancillary to equestrian use of the site (retrospective application). Granted conditionally.

The Old School, Mill Street, Clowne: Installation of three external flues to the rear. Granted conditionally.