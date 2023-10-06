Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hall Dale Quarry, in Matlock Spa Road on the outskirts of the town, could become the second former quarry in the area set for significant regeneration as the Dales seeks to avoid building in exposed countryside sites.

If approved at a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting on Tuesday, October 10, Hall Dale would join Cawdor Quarry, directly across the road from the proposed site, with major redevelopment into homes and businesses.

Cawdor is due to host nearly 400 homes, with apartment blocks marking the entrance to the development, sitting 200 metres from the proposed Hall Dale Quarry site, along with a shop, cafe and business space.

The proposed plans for homes in Hall Dale Quarry, Matlock. Image from ARC Design Studio/Brick Architects Ltd.

The development of Cawdor has been hampered by the collapse of the housing developer leading construction on site.

Hall Dale, a former limestone quarry, could host 220 homes, a cafe, a restaurant, four shops and business space, effectively forming a significant expansion of the developed area of Matlock to the west and south-west.

The plans, from Nottingham firm 4M Property Partners, are split into two applications, one for 196 homes, a cafe, restaurants and four shops, while the second is for 24 homes and business space.

Its larger application, including 196 homes, was submitted more than three years ago in March 2020, three days into the Covid lockdown, but is only now making it to the point of making a decision.

The proposed plans for homes in Hall Dale Quarry, Matlock. Image from ARC Design Studio/Brick Architects Ltd.

Meanwhile, the smaller application was submitted in December last year. Both applications have now been recommended for approval by district council planning officials.

A range of homes would include apartment blocks and more modern styles of housing with large expanses of glazing and balconies that will sit alongside traditional houses. This includes a “waterside” development of a curving block of apartments around the existing lake in the quarry basin.

The Hall Dale Quarry site has been derelict for 20 years, when operations stopped, with council officers noting that the plot is in the authority’s blueprint for housing development throughout the Dales.

Approval was granted for 220 houses, a restaurant, a cafe, and business space in 2017 and now developers are looking to seal the final details of that overall scheme – split between two plans.

The proposed plans for homes in Hall Dale Quarry, Matlock. Image from ARC Design Studio/Brick Architects Ltd.

In total, the combined schemes would provide 69 two-bed homes, 43 three-bed homes, 97 four-bed homes and 11 five-bed homes. There would not be any homes classed as affordable housing on the site and no money set aside to build affordable homes elsewhere in the district.

This is due to the cost of building on the brownfield quarry site, which was the same case with Cawdor Quarry when it was granted approval in 2018, with the “viability” of the project not able to take the extra cost.

The district council’s director of housing commented in a report to be discussed next week: “I appreciate there will be viability issues on this site but I would have hoped that a major development of this size could make some contribution to affordable housing provision.”

Matlock Town Council has objected to both applications, writing: “The site is visible from Matlock Bank to Hackney, and hence will be a visual intrusion for most of the town. It is separated from Matlock itself and therefore it will appear on the hillside as a new village. As such, the landscaping and the building form need to complement the surrounding green fields and the new development in Cawdor Quarry below.”

They have urged for consideration of potential flooding implications and of changing the materials of the homes from red brick to natural stone, in keeping with the area and matching homes at Cawdor Quarry.

South Darley Parish Council has also objected to both plans due to the lack of affordable housing and the impact on traffic in the area from new vehicles entering and leaving the site, with a particular concern about congestion on Snitterton Road and the junction with Matlock Spa Road.

Cllr Steve Wain also called for careful designing of the development with the plot highly visible from the surrounding area. Cllr Martin Burfoot rejected the inclusion of “inappropriate designs, alien to local architectural character” and said more care and detail had been provided on the Cawdor plans.

Cllr Sue Burfoot commented: “The nearby Cawdor Quarry development by Groveholt is of a high standard and this proposed Hall Dale development needs to be of an equally high standard.”

Matlock Civic Association has objected to the plans and says it is “becoming increasingly concerned” about the scale and design of planned apartment blocks on the site, including four-storey buildings – which have now been reduced to three storeys.

Council planners write: “Following protracted discussions and negotiations with the applicant, development has come forward within the requisite period which seeks to deliver high quality residential and employment development, whilst conserving and where possible enhancing the natural environment and local landscape.