This beautiful 18th century home standing at the bottom of a private lane is fringed by open fields and has far-reaching views of Hardwick Hall.

The Cottage at Deep Lane, Pilsley, stands on a third of an acre plot and was formerly part of the renowned Chatsworth estate. Boasting character and charm, the home retains exposed beams, window and door lintels, curved walls and low level ceilings.

Now on the market for £600,000, the four-bedroom property comes with a garage/barn that could be converted to provide further living space.

Accommodation in The Cottage is arranged over three floors. The lounge, dining room, kitchen and spacious boot room are on the ground floor. There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor. Two attic rooms on the upper floor offer the perfect place for bedroom space or home offices.

Beautifully maintained laid to lawn gardens and patio spaces for entertaining are at the rear of the property. The Cottage has an extensive private courtyard that enables parking for several vehicles and access to the stone-built garage.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by William H. Brown.

