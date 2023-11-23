Derbyshire property: Superb £1.2million stone built farm house with panoramic views
A superb four-bedroom family home at the heart of Derbyshire countryside features a double garage along with a barn and a holiday let.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Located three miles away from Ashover village centre, this stunning stone-built property offers a peaceful, rural location and stunning countryside views.
The four-bedroom house surrounded by seven acres of land features a generous sitting room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and a snug.
The £1.2 million property, advertised by Sally Botham Estates Ltd at Zoopla, comes with a double garage, a barn and a separate annex or potential holiday let.
