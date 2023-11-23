News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Superb £1.2million stone built farm house with panoramic views

A superb four-bedroom family home at the heart of Derbyshire countryside features a double garage along with a barn and a holiday let.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT

Located three miles away from Ashover village centre, this stunning stone-built property offers a peaceful, rural location and stunning countryside views.

The four-bedroom house surrounded by seven acres of land features a generous sitting room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and a snug.

The £1.2 million property, advertised by Sally Botham Estates Ltd at Zoopla, comes with a double garage, a barn and a separate annex or potential holiday let.

Set in a tranquil and peaceful, rural location, the property offers fabulous panoramic views.

1. Rural location and panoramic views

Set in a tranquil and peaceful, rural location, the property offers fabulous panoramic views. Photo: Zoopla

The spacious kitchen features wooden beams and offers plenty of daylight.

2. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen features wooden beams and offers plenty of daylight. Photo: Zoopla

French doors offer plenty of daylight as well as picturesque countryside views.

3. French doors

French doors offer plenty of daylight as well as picturesque countryside views. Photo: Zoopla

The dining room features a traditional design as well with wooden elements and flooring.

4. Dining room

The dining room features a traditional design as well with wooden elements and flooring. Photo: Zoopla

