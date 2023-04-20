Derbyshire property: Superb countryside views from four-bed house with large garden on sale for £725,000
This spacious four bedroom detached home with large garden near Ashover enjoys superb far-reaching views of beautiful countryside.
Offers of £725,000 are invited for Three Pieces, on Vernon Road, Kelstedge which contains a generous sitting room, dining room, breakfast kitchen, conservatory and office/study in one of the bedrooms. The house has a 1978 date stone.
The property sits in approximately half an acre of land including a rear garden where there is a pond, greenhouse, outbuilding, mature trees, flowering plants and shrubs.
A double garage is accessed from a spacious private driveway.
Listed on the Zoopla website, Three Pieces is marketed by Sally Botham Estates who can be contacted on 01629 347528.