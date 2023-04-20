News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Superb countryside views from four-bed house with large garden on sale for £725,000

This spacious four bedroom detached home with large garden near Ashover enjoys superb far-reaching views of beautiful countryside.

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

Offers of £725,000 are invited for Three Pieces, on Vernon Road, Kelstedge which contains a generous sitting room, dining room, breakfast kitchen, conservatory and office/study in one of the bedrooms. The house has a 1978 date stone.

The property sits in approximately half an acre of land including a rear garden where there is a pond, greenhouse, outbuilding, mature trees, flowering plants and shrubs.

A double garage is accessed from a spacious private driveway.

Listed on the Zoopla website, Three Pieces is marketed by Sally Botham Estates who can be contacted on 01629 347528.

A spacious driveway leads up to Three Pieces on Vernon Road, Kelstedge, Ashover.

A spacious driveway leads up to Three Pieces on Vernon Road, Kelstedge, Ashover. Photo: Zoopla

The breakfast kitchen overlooks the rear garden and is flooded with natural light.. Fitted storage cupboards and drawers, an integral fridge and a four ring hob sitting above a grill and oven are among its features. There is space for a breakfast table.

The breakfast kitchen overlooks the rear garden and is flooded with natural light.. Fitted storage cupboards and drawers, an integral fridge and a four ring hob sitting above a grill and oven are among its features. There is space for a breakfast table. Photo: Zoopla

The dining room sits between the lounge and the conservatory, the wide archways and open-plan layout giving a flow-through feel to the house.

The dining room sits between the lounge and the conservatory, the wide archways and open-plan layout giving a flow-through feel to the house. Photo: Zoopla

Enjoy views of the great outdoors, whatever the climate, from this eye-catching conservatory. When the weather is good, fling open the doors and step out onto the rear patio and garden.

Enjoy views of the great outdoors, whatever the climate, from this eye-catching conservatory. When the weather is good, fling open the doors and step out onto the rear patio and garden. Photo: Zoopla

