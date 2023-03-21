News you can trust since 1855
The property is a six-bedroomed detached home

Derbyshire property: Stunning six-bedroom Chesterfield home for sale on exclusive gated development

This stylish six-bedroom detached family home in Chesterfield is located on an exclusive gated development and is on the market for offers over £900,000.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:19 GMT

The property, on New Road, Wingerworth, has double bedrooms throughout, with an en-suite to the master bedroom and jack and jill shower room to bedrooms two and three. There is also a luxurious family bathroom with four-piece suite.

The home has an open plan kitchen/diner with appliances and adjoining utility room, as well as lounge with log burning stove.

The second floor is a great space that offers many possibilities. It's currently used as the base for a home business and would also make a great bedroom for a family with a teenager looking for their own space

Outside, there is a double garage, and driveway for multiple vehicles, as well as a landscaped garden with patio and lawn.

Described by estate agents Redbrik as ‘finished to the highest standard and thoughtfully designed’ they say this property offers beautifully appointed accommodation across three levels.

For further details and to book a viewing, visit the Redbrik website at www.rebrik.co.uk

The property has been finished to the highest standard

1. Stunning kitchen

The property has been finished to the highest standard Photo: Submitted

The ground floor layout is exceptional, with a fabulous lounge alongside an equally impressive kitchen/dining room, complete with a full range of integrated appliances

2. Exceptional

The ground floor layout is exceptional, with a fabulous lounge alongside an equally impressive kitchen/dining room, complete with a full range of integrated appliances Photo: Submitted

The spacious lounge has a log-burning stove.

3. Spacious

The spacious lounge has a log-burning stove. Photo: Submitted

The first floor also features a luxurious family four-piece bathroom, offering total flexibility for a growing family

4. Luxurious

The first floor also features a luxurious family four-piece bathroom, offering total flexibility for a growing family Photo: Submitted

