Derbyshire property: Stunning reservoir views from stone-built house with four bedrooms on sale for £975,000

Soak up beautiful views of Ogston Reservoir from the garden of a four-bedroom, detached house that is on the market for £975,000.

Yew Tree Farm, on Quarry Lane, Woolley Moor is a stone-built property standing in more than half an acre of land.

The elevated setting of the house allows commanding views down across the gardens to the reservoir, sailing club and the open countryside beyond.

Luke Billson, property agent at Savills in Nottingham, who are handling the sale, says: “This beautiful, period stone property, and the site upon which it sits, has an abundance of history which only add to its appeal – not to mention the views on offer, which are some of the best I've seen in my career.”

The property was formerly a working farm owned by the Ogston Estate. A house is believed to have stood on the site since the Middle Ages, but the most significant restoration/build was completed in 1882 by William Gladwyn Turbutt, the squire of Ogston Hall, and his wife Edith Sofia Turbutt. A date-stone on the front of the property commemorates this restoration.

An oak staircase, believed to have been retrieved from a property once used by William Pitt the Younger, is among the house’s eye-catching features as is in the beamed ceiling in the living room.

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a kitchen/diner, garden room, sitting room and snug at ground level and the bedrooms and family bathroom on the upper level.

The gardens contain generous lawns, mature fruit trees and a number of seating areas. A courtyard at the front of the house leads to a double garage.

For further details, contact Luke Billson at Savills on 1159 348 036.

1 . Yew Tree Farm, Woolley Moor Breath-taking view of Ogston Reservoir from Yew Tree Farm. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Reception hall The reception hall offers dining space and an informal seating area around the log burner. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room A beamed ceiling, built-in book shelf and open fire with stone surround and brass insert are features of the sitting room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Garden room The garden room has underfloor heating, a private courtyard and terrace area. Directly off the garden room there is a craft room/ study, providing access to the garage. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

