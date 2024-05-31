A thoroughly unique showstopper that combines space with design and comes complete with a second-floor extension to the detached garage and picturesque countryside views.

The five-bedroom home can be found on the Derbyshire border at Northfield Avenue in Pleasley Vale, close to miles of beautiful, rural walks and yet still within reach of important amenities. It is for sale with estate agents BuckleyBrown, who have attached a guide price of £650,000.

Our photo gallery below gives a good idea of what you get for your money. Prepare, for instance, to be immediately blown away by a double-vaulted entrance hallway that floods natural light into the whole property. It leads into a huge, open-plan kitchen diner and living area, with skylight, underfloor heating and bi-folding doors to the garden that also feature in a relaxing lounge across the hallway.

A utility room, study and WC complete the ground floor before you head upstairs to check out a modern family bathroom and four beautifully presented double bedrooms, two of which benefit from their own en suite shower room.

The icing on the cake is that garage extension, which is versatile and even has planning permission to be used as a separate dwelling but which the current owners have transformed into a superb, extra social space with built-wine cooler and a balcony that provides those unmissable views.

Once you have marvelled at our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

