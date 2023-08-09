News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Rural farmhouse retaining 18th century features has converted barn and paddocks

House-hunters looking for a charming home filled with character and located in beautiful Derbyshire countryside should head for this Grade II listed farmhouse.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST

The property on Slack Lane, near Ashover, includes a three-bedroom house and a converted barn on a half-acre plot with stunning views over open fields. Offers of £650,000 are invited.

Built in the 1700s, the farmhouse has been sympathetically restored while retaining many original features including natural finishes to the walls, open fireplaces, ceiling beams, stone surrounds and sills to the windows.

There are log burning stoves in the dining room and lounge and the bespoke cottage style kitchen reflects the character of the house.

The bathroom is on the ground floor and all three bedrooms are on the upper floor.

Garden areas contain a wildlife pond and raised patio and there is a quarter-acre paddock to the side of the house with additional paddock space to the side of the barn.

Across the lane from the main house the stone built barn includes living space, kitchenette and shower room on the first floor, with an additional reception room, tack room and stabling on the ground floor. A double garage is attached to the barn.

The property is listed for sale on Zoopla and marketed by William H. Brown. For more details, call the agent on 01246 398058.

