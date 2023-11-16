Derbyshire property: Renovated former schoolhouse with beautiful views in rural village has £50,000 cut from asking price
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Old Schoolhouse on Church Lane, Brackenfield is now on sale for £500,000, with the original asking price reduced by £50,000.
Steeped in history, the three-bedroom property is attached to the former school and overlooks the village green.
Sympathetic restoration of the original building, which has been extended, has retained the eye-catching arched windows in the lounge and principal bedroom and created a large kitchen/diner with separate utility room and three bathrooms. The third bedroom, which is built into the roof, offers a view of fields, woodlands and reservoir lakes beyond.
There is a patio area at the rear of the property to take in the astonishing views, a single detached garage and off-road parking.
The property, which is listed on Zoopla, is marketed by Sally Botham Estates. For more details, call 01629 347242.