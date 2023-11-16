This beautifully restored semi-detached property will score top marks with house-hunters looking for exceptional views of open fields and countryside.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Schoolhouse on Church Lane, Brackenfield is now on sale for £500,000, with the original asking price reduced by £50,000.

Steeped in history, the three-bedroom property is attached to the former school and overlooks the village green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sympathetic restoration of the original building, which has been extended, has retained the eye-catching arched windows in the lounge and principal bedroom and created a large kitchen/diner with separate utility room and three bathrooms. The third bedroom, which is built into the roof, offers a view of fields, woodlands and reservoir lakes beyond.

This impressive property stands on Church Lane, Brackenfield.

There is a patio area at the rear of the property to take in the astonishing views, a single detached garage and off-road parking.