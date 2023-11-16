News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Renovated former schoolhouse with beautiful views in rural village has £50,000 cut from asking price

This beautifully restored semi-detached property will score top marks with house-hunters looking for exceptional views of open fields and countryside.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
The Old Schoolhouse on Church Lane, Brackenfield is now on sale for £500,000, with the original asking price reduced by £50,000.

Steeped in history, the three-bedroom property is attached to the former school and overlooks the village green.

Sympathetic restoration of the original building, which has been extended, has retained the eye-catching arched windows in the lounge and principal bedroom and created a large kitchen/diner with separate utility room and three bathrooms. The third bedroom, which is built into the roof, offers a view of fields, woodlands and reservoir lakes beyond.

This impressive property stands on Church Lane, Brackenfield.

There is a patio area at the rear of the property to take in the astonishing views, a single detached garage and off-road parking.

The property, which is listed on Zoopla, is marketed by Sally Botham Estates. For more details, call 01629 347242.

