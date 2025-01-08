Derbyshire property: Rein in an ideal home for horse owners seeking spacious accommodation and acres of land

This is the perfect home for a family which has horses or perhaps an entrepreneur who wants to set up a riding school.

Beaumont House on Hilcote Lane, Hilcote/Old Blackwell, near Alfreton is set in seven acres of land with paddocks and six stables and is just a short hack from the Five Pits Trail.

Once two cottages, the stunning rural residence is now a huge detached home which has been completely renovated inside to provide extensive accommodation space including two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, four bedrooms of which two have ensuites and a family bathroom.

The property is on sale for £795,000. A spokesperson for marketing agent Purplebricks said: “The owners have combined its traditional features, such as original oak ceiling beams, with modern additions like country cream units, granite worktops, a Belfast-style sink and an oil-fired Rayburn.”

There is an outside dining area with lighting and heating, an outside covered hot tub area and a detached office/games room.

Formal gardens include a lawn and patio areas. Four-car garaging has the potential to be converted into additional living accommodation/annexe subject to planning.

Beaumont House is a detached character property which was originally two cottages.

The dining kitchen offers a perfect blend of period charm and 21st century lifestyle with original oak beams and modern fixtures and fittings.

This characterful reception room boasts a brick fireplace and exposed timbers on the ceiling.

This lovely family room features an eye-catching recessed fireplace in an exposed stone wall.

