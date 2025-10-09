Built in 1679, the seven-bedroom home on Handley Lane, Handley, near Ashover overlooks picturesque countryside. The house is surrounded by extensive mature gardens and there is a woodland and an orchard. A paddock and stables within the 1.4-acre site make Handley House an ideal location for equestrian families.

The Grade II property, which is on the market for £850,000, offers an opportunity to purchase a home of real character and soul where authentic charm and natural beauty combine. A spokesperson for estate agent Dales & Peaks said: “Rarely do homes of this calibre come to market — particularly in such a discreet, premium location. Handley House represents a true countryside escape, offering heritage, space, and lifestyle in equal measure.”

Traditional features include exposed timber beams, flagged flooring and windows encased in stone mullioned surrounds. There is a large modern dining kitchen. Bedrooms, two with en-suites, are spread across the first and second floors.

The well-maintained gardens are secluded, making them perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. There is a pond, a summerhouse, a greenhouse, and a timber stable block housing two loose boxes. A gravelled driveway offers ample private parking for multiple vehicles, with access to a stone-built outhouse and a garage adjoining the house.

For further details on Handley House, which is listed on Zoopla, call Dales & Peaks on 01246 494528.

1 . Large site Handley House has mature gardens and outbuildings including a stable block. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Large driveway Plenty of parking space on the gravel driveway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of home The farmhouse kitchen with Aga cooker and solid wood storage units is large enough to accommodate a table and chairs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales