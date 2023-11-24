Derbyshire property: £800,000 stunning period house with extensive garden a stone throw from Peak District

This stunning three-bedroom period house with extensive gardens is located just half an hour's walk from the Peak District.

Situated in a prime residential location on one of Ashbourne's most highly regarded roads, this three-bedroom property advertised by Bagshaws Residential via Zoopla features extensive gardens and a summer house.

A long graveled driveway at the front of the £795,000 house provides access to the integral garage as well as plenty of parking spaces for visitors. The garage offers an up-and-over door as well as a side window. There is a connecting door to the utility room.

An open fronted porch with a tiled floor leads into the reception hall featuring a turning staircase and a half landing. Downstairs hosts an extensive sitting room, a traditionally designed kitchen with a dining area, a well-equipped utility room, a beautiful lounge, a shower room and a garden room. The garden room is currently used as a gym and features sliding patio doors which open to the rear garden.

Beautifully landscaped mature rear gardens include a paved terrace. Beyond the terrace are large lawned gardens with a deep shrub and hedged boundaries. There is also a summer house which has an adjoining patio. A beautiful pergola leads to further extensive gardens, and ideal location for a large garden building.

The first floor includes a landing, a bathroom and three spacious bedrooms with extensive windows providing views of the countryside.

Countryside is only a short walking distance and the property is close to the Tissington Trail for cycling and walking and the property is almost on the boundary to The Peak District National Park. This is an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Ashbourne market town has superb facilities and amenities including Queen Elizabeth Grammar School. The garden backs onto the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, with a very short walk allowing children to walk to school easily by themselves.

There is a very good selection of country inns, restaurants and coffee shops in the area. The house is within easy reach of UK motorway networks including M6 and M1.

The property also holds planning consent for substantial extensions and could be transformed into at least a five-bedroom dwelling with sizeable amounts of living space.

1 . Graveled driveway and integral garage The front garden has a graveled driveway which provides parking for several vehicles as well as access to the integral garage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Garden Room The garden room features double-glazed windows from floor to ceiling and sliding patio doors which open to the garden. It is currently used as a gym. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is equipped with base and wall cupboards, stainless steel sink unit and ceramic tiled walls. There is space for a cooker and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales