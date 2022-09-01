Derbyshire property: £450,000 family home has open-plan kitchen and dining area, four bedrooms and beautiful garden
Growing families looking for a four-bedroom house offering luxurious accommodation and a beautiful garden would be wise to check out a property that is a new arrival on the market.
On sale for £450,000, the detached house at Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton, offers a fabulous open-plan kitchen with a breakfast bar and granite work surfaces, dining and lounge area where light floods through the bi-fold doors and Velux windows.
The generously proportioned living room has a bay window and a fireplace.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom boasts an en-suite shower room while the further bedrooms are accompanied by a bathroom containing three-piece suite.
A landscaped garden stocked with plants, flowers and trees offers seating areas, a lawn and a raised decked terrace at the back of the house.
There is a detached garage at the rear of the house and a brick and porcelain driveway with ample off-road parking.
For more details, call the estate agent Redbrik on 01246 383327