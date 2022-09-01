Derbyshire property: £450,000 family home has open-plan kitchen and dining area, four bedrooms and beautiful garden

On sale for £450,000, the detached house at Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton, offers a fabulous open-plan kitchen with a breakfast bar and granite work surfaces, dining and lounge area where light floods through the bi-fold doors and Velux windows.

The generously proportioned living room has a bay window and a fireplace.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom boasts an en-suite shower room while the further bedrooms are accompanied by a bathroom containing three-piece suite.

A landscaped garden stocked with plants, flowers and trees offers seating areas, a lawn and a raised decked terrace at the back of the house.

There is a detached garage at the rear of the house and a brick and porcelain driveway with ample off-road parking.

For more details, call the estate agent Redbrik on 01246 383327

1. KItchen The open-plan kitchen has polished granite worktops and integrated applicances. A breakfast bar is perfectly placed for informal meals. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Dining/lounge area The dining area flows through to the informal lounge where doors open onto the beautiful landscaped rear garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Living room A warm welcome awaits you in this elegant living room which has a fireplace and bay window. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Bedroom Sleep soundly in this lovely principal bedroom which has an en-suite shower room. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales