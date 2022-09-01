News you can trust since 1855
The four-bedroom property on Ankerbold Road is in the village of Old Tupton, near Clay Cross, where there are country walks on the doorstep.

Derbyshire property: £450,000 family home has open-plan kitchen and dining area, four bedrooms and beautiful garden

Growing families looking for a four-bedroom house offering luxurious accommodation and a beautiful garden would be wise to check out a property that is a new arrival on the market.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:29 am

On sale for £450,000, the detached house at Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton, offers a fabulous open-plan kitchen with a breakfast bar and granite work surfaces, dining and lounge area where light floods through the bi-fold doors and Velux windows.

The generously proportioned living room has a bay window and a fireplace.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom boasts an en-suite shower room while the further bedrooms are accompanied by a bathroom containing three-piece suite.

A landscaped garden stocked with plants, flowers and trees offers seating areas, a lawn and a raised decked terrace at the back of the house.

There is a detached garage at the rear of the house and a brick and porcelain driveway with ample off-road parking.

For more details, call the estate agent Redbrik on 01246 383327

1. KItchen

The open-plan kitchen has polished granite worktops and integrated applicances. A breakfast bar is perfectly placed for informal meals.

2. Dining/lounge area

The dining area flows through to the informal lounge where doors open onto the beautiful landscaped rear garden.

3. Living room

A warm welcome awaits you in this elegant living room which has a fireplace and bay window.

4. Bedroom

Sleep soundly in this lovely principal bedroom which has an en-suite shower room.

