Derbyshire property: £2.5 million stunning family house surrounded by picturesque fields

A stunning six-bedroom family home at the heart of Erewash features a double garage and a duck pond.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT

Accessed via a picturesque driveway bordered by open fields and hedgerows, Ladywood Farm is a stunning and extensive family home.

This six-bedroom property located at the Dale Abbey village at the heart of Erewash features porcelain floors, high ceilings, and contemporary doors.

The property sits on approximately 30 acres with a sweeping driveway,a double garage, a barn with a mezzanine floor, formal gardens, a well, and a duck pond.

To arrange a viewing, please contact Greg Perrins of Fine & Country.

The property which sits on approximately 30 acres of land features a sweeping driveway and double garage.

The property which sits on approximately 30 acres of land features a sweeping driveway and double garage.

The open-plan dining and sitting room features a gas fireplace and access to a Cinema Room.

The open-plan dining and sitting room features a gas fireplace and access to a Cinema Room.

Ladywood Farm showcases premium features including porcelain floors, high ceilings, and contemporary doors.

Ladywood Farm showcases premium features including porcelain floors, high ceilings, and contemporary doors.

Picteresque countryside views can be seen through french doors and large windows.

Picteresque countryside views can be seen through french doors and large windows.

