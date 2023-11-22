Derbyshire property: £2.5 million stunning family house surrounded by picturesque fields
Accessed via a picturesque driveway bordered by open fields and hedgerows, Ladywood Farm is a stunning and extensive family home.
This six-bedroom property located at the Dale Abbey village at the heart of Erewash features porcelain floors, high ceilings, and contemporary doors.
The property sits on approximately 30 acres with a sweeping driveway,a double garage, a barn with a mezzanine floor, formal gardens, a well, and a duck pond.
To arrange a viewing, please contact Greg Perrins of Fine & Country.