Derbyshire property: £200,000 home ideal for families and first time buyers for sale

By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd May 2024, 08:14 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 07:52 BST
A spacious home in a Derbyshire village has been listed for sale and is expected to be popular with families and first-time buyers.

With a guide price of £200,000, this three-bedroom home in Eckington “is well proportioned and has contemporary styling throughout”, according to the Zoopla listing.

It consists of a hall, utility room, kitchen, living room and dining room. The dining room sits in a large, bright extension to the rear which provides access to the garden patio and then lawn space.

Upstairs, the three bedrooms are joined by a single family bathroom. Each room is well lit thanks to large windows.

The house is found on Osmund Road in Eckington. It is a quiet village in North East Derbyshire sat directly on the border to South Yorkshire and Sheffield, with amenities in Halfway and at Crystal Peaks just a few minutes drive away.

