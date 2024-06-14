Ballidon Moor Farm and Rainster enjoy far-reaching views of glorious countryside from the 9.35-acre site at Brassington.

The seven-bedroom Georgian farmhouse retains many period features including exposed ceiling beams, a stone fireplace and an original cheese press. Spacious accommodation is arranged over three floors.

A walled garden at the front of the farmhouse is mainly laid to lawn. Generous grounds include woodland, a pond and grazing land. There is a large gravelled courtyard offering ample parking.

There are two stone barns, a detached two-storey outbuilding, a modern steel framed portal framed agricultural building, red brick former pigsties attached to the farmhouse, a stone car port with parking for three vehicles plus attached stores and stabling to the rear.

Rainster is a three-bedroom bungalow with a dining kitchen, sitting room and bathroom. The bungalow has a garage and a raised outdoor terrace with steps down to a lawn.

In recent years the property has operated a successful caravan and camping site, which formed part of the Caravan Club, with electrical hook ups along with shower and toilet facilities.

Ballidon Moor Farm and Rainster are marketed by Fisher German and are featured on the Zoopla website. For more details, call 01530 219392.

1 . Idyllic location The Georgian farmhouse and detached bungalow at Ballidon Moor Farm is set in countryside at Brassington. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . There is a lawned garden at the front of the farmhouse. Photo: Front aspect Photo Sales

3 . Period charm Exposed ceiling beams, a stone fireplace and window shutters are eye-catching features in the farmhouse sitting room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales