Derbyshire property: £1.45million Georgian farmhouse near Peak District has 15 acres of paddocks and planning consent to turn barn into home
A renovated Georgian farmhouse with stone outbuildings and 15 acres of grassland paddocks is on the market for £1,450,000.
Alice Head Farm, on Alice View Road, Ashover is surrounded by far-reaching views of beautiful countryside. The property includes several outbuildings including a former threshing barn which has planning consent to become a separate four-bedroom home.
In the main house there are four double bedrooms, a newly fitted family bathroom, ground-floor shower room, farmhouse-style dining kitchen, utility room and spacious sitting room with log burner.
Outbuildings include former cow sheds with hay loft over and open-fronted cattle shed and outhouse which could become further accommodation (subject to planning consent), detached renovated and insulated storeroom and two large portal frame agricultural buildings which could be used for stabling or storage barns.
Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Sally Botham Estates who can be contacted on 01629 347135.