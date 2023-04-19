A renovated Georgian farmhouse with stone outbuildings and 15 acres of grassland paddocks is on the market for £1,450,000.

Alice Head Farm, on Alice View Road, Ashover is surrounded by far-reaching views of beautiful countryside. The property includes several outbuildings including a former threshing barn which has planning consent to become a separate four-bedroom home.

In the main house there are four double bedrooms, a newly fitted family bathroom, ground-floor shower room, farmhouse-style dining kitchen, utility room and spacious sitting room with log burner.

Outbuildings include former cow sheds with hay loft over and open-fronted cattle shed and outhouse which could become further accommodation (subject to planning consent), detached renovated and insulated storeroom and two large portal frame agricultural buildings which could be used for stabling or storage barns.

Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Sally Botham Estates who can be contacted on 01629 347135.

The farmhouse, outbuildings and 15 acres of land at Alice Head Road, Ashover, are on sale for £1.45million.

The recently renovated stone-built farmhouse has four large double bedrooms.

The dining kitchen contains fitted storage units set beneath a granite effect work surface, wall cupboards and open shelves. A range-style cooker with induction hob and double oven is set within a chimney piece. Integral appliances include a dishwasher and American-style fridge-freezer. The cooker and fridge-freezer are available by separate negotiation. Quarry tile flooring, an original ceiling beam and windows set within exposed stone mullions add to the dining kitchen's rustic charm.

Painted wood storage units similar to those in the kitchen are fitted below a granite-style work surface with space for a washing machine and a tumble dryer.