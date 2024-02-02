Derbyshire property: Photos show stunning £1.3million house with panoramic views up for sale

The impressive six-bedroom house located in the village of Breaston, is up for sale for a whopping £1.3 million.

This stunning property, advertised by Robert Ellis Estate Agents at Zoopla, comes with a double garage, a driveway at the front with electric gates and landscaped Southerly facing gardens to three sides, leading to a wooded area and a brook.

The property is constructed of block and beam flooring to both the ground and most of the first floor, which also has underfloor heating, there are 14 solar panels to the roof and a rainwater harvester which provides water for two toilets and two outside taps.

The house was originally built approximately 12 years go by the current owners and is appointed to the highest standard throughout. The accommodation is tastefully finished and benefits from under floor heating to two floors and includes a spacious reception hall which has stairs leading to a galleried landing.

Stunning five bed detached house This stunning detached house is surrounded by a private plot with landscaped southerly-facing gardens to the rear.

State of the art three-storey house The beautiful house, which was built only 12 years ago, offers a spacious living area and well-designed bedrooms arranged on three floors as well as a separate self-contained guest suite.

Driveway and garage The property also features a double garage and a driveway at the front with electric gates. The double garage has a folding electrically operated up and over door to the front and a personal door to the rear, fitted shelving to three walls, and a wall mounted boiler.

The main reception room The main reception room has two triple glazed sash style windows to the front, multi fuel stove set in a Minton style fireplace with a matching hearth and media wall above with cabling for a TV.