Dronfield Woodhouse is a “sought-after suburb” in North East Derbyshire – and this four bedroom, detached home has hit the market for £625,000.

The property, found on Longcroft Road, is situated on the same road as nearby William Levick Primary School and is being offered by estate agents Redbrik.

The accommodation is spread over two floors and includes four double bedrooms, two which are en suite and three with their own fitted wardrobes. There is also a central bathroom with three-piece suite, a landscaped garden with patio, double glazing throughout, and a pergola and play area with summer house.

The estate agents have described the property as “beautifully appointed accommodation perfect for a growing family” set in an “incredibly desirable suburb”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrick website.

1 . Longcroft Road This four-bed detached home in Dronfield Wood house has become available for £625,000. Photo: Redbrick Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen and snug Estate agents redbrick says the core of the house is its open plan breakfast/kitchen dbiner and 'snug'. Photo: Redbrick Photo Sales

3 . Three bathrooms The house benefits from three bedrooms, two of which are en suites. Photo: Redbrick Photo Sales

4 . Patioed garden and summer house Landscaped garden with patio, pergola & play area with summer house. Photo: Redbrick Photo Sales