Derbyshire property: 'Outstanding' £625,000 four-bed home with open plan kitchen and snug
The property, found on Longcroft Road, is situated on the same road as nearby William Levick Primary School and is being offered by estate agents Redbrik.
The accommodation is spread over two floors and includes four double bedrooms, two which are en suite and three with their own fitted wardrobes. There is also a central bathroom with three-piece suite, a landscaped garden with patio, double glazing throughout, and a pergola and play area with summer house.
The estate agents have described the property as “beautifully appointed accommodation perfect for a growing family” set in an “incredibly desirable suburb”.
If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrick website.