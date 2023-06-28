Recently unveiled at the development are the Alfreton and Haversham style homes. Both are impressive four bedroom properties.

The Haversham is set over three stories and boasts three double bedrooms, with one en suite and a further fourth bedroom that can be utilised as a study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alfreton has a bright open plan kitchen with a separate utility room. French doors lead to a large rear garden. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms with the main also having an en suite.

One of the show homes at The Spires

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new show homes at The Spires. Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development with a number homes already being sold, so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The Spires is located in Inkersall, on the edge of the popular town of Staveley. Here, residents will benefit from a blend of rural living whilst being well connected to surrounding towns and cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a range of convenient amenities on the doorstep of the development, including shops, pubs and restaurants, as well as Poolsbrook County Park, which is a short walk away. Families can also rest assured with a range of Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools nearby.

Commuters are also well catered for with excellent links to major towns and cities, with Chesterfield only five miles away, and Sheffield is only 14 miles from the development.

A wide selection of offers and schemes are available including the popular Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme that can see key workers, such as those who work for the NHS, receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on a new home.