Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A huge property which boasts stunning views across the Derbyshire countryside has gone on the market.

Located in Matlock, this four bedroom property is listed with Purplebricks for a guide price of £875,000.

The house is in an elevated position, offering some stunning 180-degree views across the nearby valleys and hills. It is found in a “substantial” 1.5 acre plot with plenty of space for growing and gardening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ground floor of this traditionally styled home includes a reception room, sitting room, dining room, music room, kitchen/dining room and a utility room.