Derbyshire property: Mega-home with stunning 180° views and huge plot for sale at £875,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Located in Matlock, this four bedroom property is listed with Purplebricks for a guide price of £875,000.
The house is in an elevated position, offering some stunning 180-degree views across the nearby valleys and hills. It is found in a “substantial” 1.5 acre plot with plenty of space for growing and gardening.
The ground floor of this traditionally styled home includes a reception room, sitting room, dining room, music room, kitchen/dining room and a utility room.
All four bedrooms are found on the first floor. The main bedroom is with an en-suite and at the other end of the landing is a bathroom.