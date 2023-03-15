News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Make your mark on this historic Georgian residence in Dronfield

This impressive double-fronted Georgian residence boasts a wealth of charm and character including beamed ceilings, sash windows and ornamental fireplaces.

By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:36 GMT

Dating back to 1709, the Grade II property known as The Red House on Church Street, Dronfield, was once the home of the schoolmaster for Henry Fanshaw.

Offers in the region of £650,000 are invited for the house which estate agent Staves says is “an exciting opportunity to purchase a piece of Dronfield history.”

Accommodation in the four-bedroom home has been adapted to modern family living and includes a dining/kitchen, a garden room and an insulated cellar that is currently used as a home gymnasium.

The garden and paved patio area face south and there is a large timber shed.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property sits behind electric gates and has a large driveway providing ample off-road parking.

For more details, call the agent on 01246 398563.

The double-fronted Georgian house on Church Street, Dronfield dates back to 1709.

The double-fronted Georgian house on Church Street, Dronfield dates back to 1709.

The kitchen is a blend of contemporary and traditional with fitted shaker-style storage cupboards and beamed ceiling.

The kitchen is a blend of contemporary and traditional with fitted shaker-style storage cupboards and beamed ceiling.

An open fireplace, beams and sash windows draw the eye in this elegant room.

An open fireplace, beams and sash windows draw the eye in this elegant room.

A comfy place to relax in front of an open fire.

A comfy place to relax in front of an open fire.

