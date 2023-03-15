This impressive double-fronted Georgian residence boasts a wealth of charm and character including beamed ceilings, sash windows and ornamental fireplaces.

Dating back to 1709, the Grade II property known as The Red House on Church Street, Dronfield, was once the home of the schoolmaster for Henry Fanshaw.

Offers in the region of £650,000 are invited for the house which estate agent Staves says is “an exciting opportunity to purchase a piece of Dronfield history.”

Accommodation in the four-bedroom home has been adapted to modern family living and includes a dining/kitchen, a garden room and an insulated cellar that is currently used as a home gymnasium.

The garden and paved patio area face south and there is a large timber shed.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property sits behind electric gates and has a large driveway providing ample off-road parking.

For more details, call the agent on 01246 398563.

1 . d7957ae6-ce63-46c5-aeb5-ec9ba9cef0ca The double-fronted Georgian house on Church Street, Dronfield dates back to 1709. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . KItchen/diner The kitchen is a blend of contemporary and traditional with fitted shaker-style storage cupboards and beamed ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room/sitting room An open fireplace, beams and sash windows draw the eye in this elegant room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Lounge A comfy place to relax in front of an open fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales