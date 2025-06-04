Nestled in the desirable area of Century Way, in Clowne, is this remarkable detached house spans an impressive 2,517 square feet.

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was built in 2020 and is on the market for £650,000 and comes with a 10-year NHBC warranty, ensuring peace of mind for its new owners.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a wealth of space and light, enhanced by over £30,000 worth of premium upgrades.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the stunning open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, featuring elegant quartz countertops and integrated high-end appliances including a full-size fridge, two freezers, dishwasher, wine cooler, double oven, induction hob, and a chimney-style extractor.

This area flows seamlessly into a charming orangery, complete with bi-fold doors that open onto a beautifully landscaped garden, making it perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying family gatherings. The ground floor also boasts a stylish lounge with a contemporary granite fireplace, electric log/pebble-effect fire with remote control, and bi-fold doors that also lead to the patio, bringing the outdoors in, whilst maintaining comfort thanks to the plush fitted carpet and cosy feature fireplace.

A formal dining room features a front-facing window, perfect for entertaining or enjoying family meals.

For those who work from home there is a handy study with a bay window finished beautifully with a plush fitted carpet and a convenient cloakroom.

Ascending to the first floor, you will find two of the five bedrooms equipped with luxurious en-suites, while the remaining three bedrooms offer ample space for family or guests.

The well-appointed family bathroom features a four-piece suite with bath with shower spray, separate rain shower cubicle, WC, and vanity-set wash basin as well as chrome heated towel rail, tiled floor, and an airing cupboard. The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a meticulously maintained private rear garden featuring lush lawns, a patio area, and mature planting, providing a tranquil retreat.

The property enjoys shared access to a private block-paved driveway with two/three private car standing spaces.

The rear garden is a generous, privately enclosed outdoor space, beautifully landscaped with a large stone patio ideal for entertaining, level lawn, side planting borders, and a garden shed. Tree-lined boundaries provide privacy and a scenic backdrop.

Additionally, the property includes a double garage and parking for up to five vehicles, catering to the practical needs of modern living. Situated within a sought-after development, this home benefits from excellent transport links, including easy access to the M1 Junction 30, and is close to highly regarded schools.

To find out more about the property contact Pinewood Property Estates Clowne on 01246 920184.

