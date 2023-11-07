Derbyshire property: Look inside stunning five bedroom Chesterfield home on the market for £895,000

A stunning five bedroom in Chesterfield has come on the market a price tag of £895,000

This five bedroom home is found at the end of a tucked away private road. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

It is being sold through Redbrik, who have said the property is accessed only through a private driveway "ensuring exclusivity and privacy for its residents”.

The home, in Brookside, Chesterfield, has 2,480 square feet of floorspace set over two floors. The ground floor features the dining room, hall, living room, a breakfast kitchen, the utility room and a double garage.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms branching off of the landing, including the master bedroom which has a dressing area and en-suite. There is also a four-piece bathroom situated between bedrooms three and five.

The entrance hall looks very grand and has plenty of space. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The fifth bedroom is located in a small annexe, which is perfect for any relatives for friends who may need a space of their own. It has a seperate entrance, but can also be accessed via the landing if needs be.