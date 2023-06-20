Derbyshire property: Last homes remaining for sale at Derbyshire's Woodland Rise housing development

Bellway West Midlands is building 116 properties at the development, including 86 houses for private sale and 30 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership. The development is part of a wider new neighbourhood off Woodville Road, two miles to the east of Swadlincote.

There are now just four houses remaining for sale at Woodland Rise, with a mix of four-bedroom designs available.

Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, Marie Richards, said: “Woodland Rise has proved to be very popular and there are now only a handful of opportunities to purchase a new property here.

A street scene at Bellway’s Woodland Rise development in Hartshorne.

“Customers have loved the semi-rural location within the National Forest, and the light and contemporary house styles. This was one of the first developments to feature homes from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which was developed based on two years of research and development and decades of feedback from customers, and these quality designs have been a key factor in the success of the site.

“The development is also very conveniently placed for both Swadlincote and Ashby de la Zouch, which are both a short drive away with plenty of choice for schools, shops and leisure. And Derby is just half an hour from here by car while Nottingham is around 40 minutes away.

“Our customers have found that Woodland Rise hits the perfect balance of a rural setting with all the convenience of towns and cities within easy reach.”

The final homes available to reserve at Woodland Rise include the Philosopher and Goldsmith house types, starting at £380,000 for the four-bed Philosopher.