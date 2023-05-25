A unique home in the sought-after Derbyshire village of Apperknowle has hit the local property market for £785,000.

The home is said to have “incredible, far-reaching views” across Dronfield and beyond, with “light and airy” accommodation across two levels. It comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

According to the floorplan, the house only has a ground floor and lower ground floor, with only the lounge on the lower level. The ground floor features almost everything else, with the three “well-proportioned” bedrooms spread down a lengthy hallway, with the spacious kitchen/diner at one end.

The property comes with two detached structures – a double garage and external store room – as well as “extensive” landscaped gardens covering a 0.5 acre plot of land. Redbrik, who the house is listed with, have said buyers should be aware of planning permission for a “substantial extension”, which has already been granted.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

1 . Back Lane, Apperknowle Apperknowle is said to be a sought-after village for people looking to move to the area. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Surrounded by countryside The property benefits from "incredible, far-reaching views". Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Plenty of outdoor space The house sits on a half-an-acre plot of land. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen/diner The kitchen/diner is found at the top of the stairs leading to the lower ground floor. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

