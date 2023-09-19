News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Inside 'truly unique' £900,000 Chesterfield mega-home with turret-like tower

A unique five bedroom mega-home on a hillside in Chesterfield is being sold for £900,000.
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:13 BST
This unique home is nestled in a rural plot in Derbyshire. (Photo courtesy of Fine & Country)This unique home is nestled in a rural plot in Derbyshire. (Photo courtesy of Fine & Country)
Silver Birches, in Wingerworth,was designed by a sole architect to create a one-of-a-kind look. The listing from Fine & Country states the house is placed in "an area of outstanding beauty".

It is located on a tree-lined hillside, with a private rear garden rolling down the sweeping hill. The garden can be access from either the lower ground floor or ground floor.

The accommodation is set over three floors. Entry can be gained into the lower ground floor, where a hall can provide access to a utility room, or to two staircases - one heads upstairs, whilst the other brings you up slightly to the study.

Internally, the property largely follows a more traditional style. (Photo courtesy of Fine & Country)Internally, the property largely follows a more traditional style. (Photo courtesy of Fine & Country)
The study is at the bottom of the unique, turret-like tower with large windows overlooking the garden. Above this is the master bedroom, which is technically on the ground floor, but due to the layout you will need to go either up or down stairs to reach it.

The rest of the ground floor offers a simple to navigate setting. A large lounge, which features exterior doors to the carport and the spiral staircase to the first floor, is accompanied by two bedrooms, the family bathroom and the bright breakfast kitchen.

The dining area of the kitchen is located in a rounded off shoot, which provides another location to enjoy the views down the garden.

Using the stairs in the lounge you can ascend to the first floor. At the top, you will enter into a spacious games room, which then leads into a hallway providing access to bedroom number five.

On the lower ground floor, this study leads out on the private garden. (Photo courtesy of Fine & Country)On the lower ground floor, this study leads out on the private garden. (Photo courtesy of Fine & Country)
On the lower ground floor, this study leads out on the private garden. (Photo courtesy of Fine & Country)

The hallway travels down the turret-like tower at the end. It finishes at another large bathroom, which has a landing just beyond. This landing allows you to descend to the master bedroom or enter bedroom four, which is located above the master bedroom.

An outbuilding adds a double garage for storage and a workshop to the property..

