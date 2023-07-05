News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
This £975,000 home is found within this converted chapel in the Peak District.This £975,000 home is found within this converted chapel in the Peak District.
This £975,000 home is found within this converted chapel in the Peak District.

Derbyshire property: Inside the 'stunning' £975,000 converted chapel in the Peak District

This converted chapel in the historic Peak District village of Bradwell is on the market for just shy of £1million.
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST

The Bethlehem Chapel comes with "stunning, unique interiors" and five/six bedrooms - with a guide price of £975,000. The Sheffield-based Spencer Estate Agents have said it is not possible to "fail to be impressed by the standard of accommodation".

The home is entered through the chapel's big front doors, which puts you directly into a "generous" open plan living/dining/kitchen taking up nearly the entire ground floor. Only a small landing and snug are also at ground level.

The landing and a spiral staircase in the living space offer two routes to the first floor, which features three bedrooms, including the incredibly large and unique master suite, and a bathroom. On the second floor, you will find two more bedrooms, an office and a shower room.

The ground floor landing offers access to the cellar, which features a wet room and a utility room, as well as an enormous storage space.

Bethlehem Chapel has retained many original features, including stained glass windows to the front of the property. It's position in the village gives it "fantastic views" over the rest of Bradwell and the surrounding Peaks.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Spencer Estate Agents website.

Just inside the large front doors is this enormous, open plan ground floor.

1. Open plan

Just inside the large front doors is this enormous, open plan ground floor. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
This spiral staircase allows easy access between the ground floor space and the first floor.

2. Spiral staircase

This spiral staircase allows easy access between the ground floor space and the first floor. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The only other spaces on the ground floor is a small landing, which leads upstairs and to this cosy snug.

3. Snug

The only other spaces on the ground floor is a small landing, which leads upstairs and to this cosy snug. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Bethlehem Chapel benefits from far-reaching views across Bradwell.

4. Peak District views

Bethlehem Chapel benefits from far-reaching views across Bradwell. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireSheffield