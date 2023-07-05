Derbyshire property: Inside the 'stunning' £975,000 converted chapel in the Peak District

This converted chapel in the historic Peak District village of Bradwell is on the market for just shy of £1million.

The Bethlehem Chapel comes with "stunning, unique interiors" and five/six bedrooms - with a guide price of £975,000. The Sheffield-based Spencer Estate Agents have said it is not possible to "fail to be impressed by the standard of accommodation".

The home is entered through the chapel's big front doors, which puts you directly into a "generous" open plan living/dining/kitchen taking up nearly the entire ground floor. Only a small landing and snug are also at ground level.

The landing and a spiral staircase in the living space offer two routes to the first floor, which features three bedrooms, including the incredibly large and unique master suite, and a bathroom. On the second floor, you will find two more bedrooms, an office and a shower room.

The ground floor landing offers access to the cellar, which features a wet room and a utility room, as well as an enormous storage space.

Bethlehem Chapel has retained many original features, including stained glass windows to the front of the property. It's position in the village gives it "fantastic views" over the rest of Bradwell and the surrounding Peaks.

1 . Open plan Just inside the large front doors is this enormous, open plan ground floor. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Spiral staircase This spiral staircase allows easy access between the ground floor space and the first floor. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Snug The only other spaces on the ground floor is a small landing, which leads upstairs and to this cosy snug. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Peak District views Bethlehem Chapel benefits from far-reaching views across Bradwell. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents Photo Sales