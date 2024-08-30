Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An “impressive” Georgian residence with six bedrooms and a converted two bedroom barn has been listed on the Derbyshire housing market.

The Old Rectory, on Church Street, Dronfield, has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,595,000.

The “charming” house contains an abundance of historic features and the attached two-bed converted barn is currently used as a holiday let, generating income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main residence has four floors (including the basement). On the ground floor you find the breakfast kitchen, family room, lounge, study and dining room.

The Old Rectory, on Church Street, Dronfield

The basement has a laundy room and TV/Cinema room.

Four of the bedrooms are found on the first floor with a family bathroom, whilst the final two are on the second floor with another bathroom.

The barn consists of an open plan living/kitchen/dining area with a couple of doors leading to the bathroom and second bedroom.

A staircase takes you up to the main bedroom in the barn, which has an adjoining en-suite.