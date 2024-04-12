The Light House is a unique mid century home tucked away in a tiny secluded community at Ogston Reservoir. Its owners have spent eight years restoring the property and grounds to create a beautiful retreat on the edge of the Peak District.

Accessed off South Hill Lane, Ogston, Higham, the house has superb grounds with designated zones extending to a quarter of an acre. There is a spa and outdoor bar/barbecue and entertaining deck plus air conditioned/heated garden studio among its many attributes.

The Light House – which is on the market for £750,000 – has a magnificent kitchen with three built-in ovens and a stylish curved island. A compact utility room incorporates a designated dog washing station. There is a lower level workshop.

Accommodation extends to two reception rooms and four bedrooms, one of which is for guests and has its own kitchenette and en-suite. The master bedroom is particularly generous in size, with a double shower en-suite, floor to ceiling picture window and patio doors.

A double garage and plenty of hardstanding gives ample room to park several motors and a boat!

The property is marketed by Hunters – Chesterfield and features on the Zoopla website. For more details, call 01246 398031.

1 . Tranquil location The Light House is part of Reservoir Houses which are in close proximity to Ogston Reservoir. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Cook's dream Three buil-in ovens, a central island and Corian worktops...who wouldn't love preparing meals in this fabulous kitchen? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Light and bright The bright and stylish kitchen diner is flooded with natural light through the patio doors. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales