Derbyshire property: I love this house: it's bold, beautiful and a great place for a party

Plan your secret escape to this gorgeous property which has wow factors aplenty.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Apr 2024, 08:48 BST

The Light House is a unique mid century home tucked away in a tiny secluded community at Ogston Reservoir. Its owners have spent eight years restoring the property and grounds to create a beautiful retreat on the edge of the Peak District.

Accessed off South Hill Lane, Ogston, Higham, the house has superb grounds with designated zones extending to a quarter of an acre. There is a spa and outdoor bar/barbecue and entertaining deck plus air conditioned/heated garden studio among its many attributes.

The Light House – which is on the market for £750,000 – has a magnificent kitchen with three built-in ovens and a stylish curved island. A compact utility room incorporates a designated dog washing station. There is a lower level workshop.

Accommodation extends to two reception rooms and four bedrooms, one of which is for guests and has its own kitchenette and en-suite. The master bedroom is particularly generous in size, with a double shower en-suite, floor to ceiling picture window and patio doors.

A double garage and plenty of hardstanding gives ample room to park several motors and a boat!

The property is marketed by Hunters – Chesterfield and features on the Zoopla website. For more details, call 01246 398031.

The Light House is part of Reservoir Houses which are in close proximity to Ogston Reservoir.

1. Tranquil location

The Light House is part of Reservoir Houses which are in close proximity to Ogston Reservoir.

Three buil-in ovens, a central island and Corian worktops...who wouldn't love preparing meals in this fabulous kitchen?

2. Cook's dream

Three buil-in ovens, a central island and Corian worktops...who wouldn't love preparing meals in this fabulous kitchen?

The bright and stylish kitchen diner is flooded with natural light through the patio doors.

3. Light and bright

The bright and stylish kitchen diner is flooded with natural light through the patio doors.

The living room boasts a bay window seat and a log burner.

4. Comfy and cosy

The living room boasts a bay window seat and a log burner.

